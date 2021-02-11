Possible low-risk COVID-19 exposure at 2 Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory businesses

The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte are asking residents who visited two businesses on two separate occasions over the last two weeks to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

According to a news release sent out Thursday afternoon, a person who was exposed to COVID-19 was at Fast Freddy’s on Jan. 26, 27 and 28, and also at Quik Stop on Feb. 4 and 8.

According to the community health nurse in charge of the COVID-19 response in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, the risk of exposure at these locations is low, but it’s still imperative that those who attended monitor for symptoms, and get tested even if mild symptoms arise.

These low-risk contacts are not required to self-isolate unless symptoms develop or if the Community Wellbeing Centre instructs them to.

All high-risk contacts of the individual have already been contacted.

The Community Wellbeing Centre says that both businesses were following public health guidelines, and that health officials are working with the owners to contain any potential spread of the virus.

