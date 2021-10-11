3 men charged, 1 suspect outstanding after Brampton robbery: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been charged and one suspect is still being sought after a robbery in Brampton Saturday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said in a news release that at around 8 p.m., the victims were driving in a vehicle in the area of Williams Parkway and Elbern Markell Drive, east of Mississauga Road, when they were intentionally hit from behind by a stolen SUV.

The release said that the victims were “fearing for their safety” and fled to a nearby home but were followed by four suspects.

The suspects then allegedly brandished a gun and stole the victims’ vehicle as well as electronics that were inside.

Police said the victims’ vehicle, as well as the stolen SUV, were later found in Toronto and two men were arrested. A third man was arrested in Brampton.

A fourth suspect is still being sought and officers encouraged him to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.

“This was a very fluid investigation that required officers to cross jurisdictional boundaries, which ultimately led them to locate, arrest and bring the suspects before the courts,” Peel police Deputy Chief of Investigative and Emergency Services Nick Milinovich said in the release.

Police said the stolen electronics — including iPhones and Apple computers — have still not been recovered. Police noted that the devices have been disabled and are unusable and are encouraging the public to be vigilant when buying items online.

Simranjeet Narang, 29, Davinder Mann, 36, and Aadish Sharma, 27, all from Brampton, have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Joint Effort Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects – https://t.co/pWzIGPOW5d pic.twitter.com/1eIEAPnSAI — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 10, 2021

