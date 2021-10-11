Man and woman seriously injured in downtown Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman were left with serious injuries after a shooting in downtown Toronto on Sunday, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Vanauley Walk and Napanee Court, near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street, at 9:14 p.m.

Police said on Twitter that several callers reported hearing the sound of gunshots.

Officers later located two victims — a man and a woman — who appeared to have serious injuries, police said.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News that both victims were taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no word on any suspect information.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Vanauley Walk & Napanee Crt

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– officers have located 2 gunshot victims: 1 man, 1 woman

– injuries appear serious

– @TorontoMedics taking both patients to hospital via emerge run

– ongoing investigation#GO1949678

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 11, 2021