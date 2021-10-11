Menu

Crime

Man and woman seriously injured in downtown Toronto shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 11, 2021 7:24 am
Police at the scene of the shooting near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the shooting near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street on Sunday. Global News

A man and a woman were left with serious injuries after a shooting in downtown Toronto on Sunday, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Vanauley Walk and Napanee Court, near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street, at 9:14 p.m.

Police said on Twitter that several callers reported hearing the sound of gunshots.

Officers later located two victims — a man and a woman — who appeared to have serious injuries, police said.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News that both victims were taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspect information.

