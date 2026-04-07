N.B. police officer charged with harassing former intimate partner

The police watchdog for New Brunswick says a member of the Bathurst police force is facing multiple charges for allegedly harassing a former intimate partner.
The Serious Incident Response Team says the constable in northern New Brunswick was charged with criminal harassment, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, breach of trust of a public office as well as harassment by making repeated communications by way of telecommunication.
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The police oversight agency says the Bathurst police force contacted the watchdog in late May 2025 with an allegation that an officer was harassing a former intimate partner.
Two additional incidents related to the initial allegation were brought forward the following month.
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The offences are alleged to have happened over a two and a half year period, beginning in November 2022.
The officer was charged Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in Bathurst Provincial Court on June 29.
The Serious Incident Response Team says it provided oversight for the RCMP, which conducted an investigation into the allegations.
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