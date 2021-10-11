Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police working to identify man wanted after downtown Toronto stabbing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 11, 2021 8:01 am
FILE: Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street. View image in full screen
FILE: Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police are looking to the public for help in identifying a man wanted after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.

Police said officers were called to the area of Yonge and Front streets at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

A man reportedly approached a group of individuals and stabbed another man before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man and woman seriously injured in downtown Toronto shooting

Police said the suspect went east on Front Street and possibly north on Scott Street.

Officers described him as five-foot-ten, around 30 years old with a medium build, scruffy beard, and black curly hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing a construction harness and vest, baggy clothing, and was carrying a knapsack.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said they believe there may have been witnesses in the area at the time of the stabbing.

Any witnesses or anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagToronto Stabbing tagDowntown Toronto Stabbing tagYonge and Front stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers