Police working to identify man wanted after downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are looking to the public for help in identifying a man wanted after a stabbing in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.

Police said officers were called to the area of Yonge and Front streets at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a stabbing.

A man reportedly approached a group of individuals and stabbed another man before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect went east on Front Street and possibly north on Scott Street.

Officers described him as five-foot-ten, around 30 years old with a medium build, scruffy beard, and black curly hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing a construction harness and vest, baggy clothing, and was carrying a knapsack.

Investigators said they believe there may have been witnesses in the area at the time of the stabbing.

Any witnesses or anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.