COVID-19: Quebec reports 5 more deaths, 480 new infections

Quebec is reporting 480 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and five new deaths as the COVID-19 health crisis continues.

Of the new infections, 348 were in people who were not vaccinated or less than 14 days removed from a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the last seven days, the province has been recording on average 558 new infections on daily basis.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations was down by six to 290. Of those, 78 were in intensive care units, for a decrease of two compared with the previous day.

To date, 90 per cent of those aged 12 and over in the province have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85 per cent have received both doses to be considered fully vaccinated.

