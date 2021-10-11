SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Quebec reports 5 more deaths, 480 new infections

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted October 11, 2021 12:44 pm
A server wears a face mask as he brings a beer to a customer on an outdoor terrace at a restaurant in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
A server wears a face mask as he brings a beer to a customer on an outdoor terrace at a restaurant in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 480 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and five new deaths as the COVID-19 health crisis continues.

Of the new infections, 348 were in people who were not vaccinated or less than 14 days removed from a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: Quebec nurses order to suspend licences of unvaccinated members as government deadline looms

In the last seven days, the province has been recording on average 558 new infections on daily basis.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations was down by six to 290. Of those, 78 were in intensive care units, for a decrease of two compared with the previous day.

Click to play video: 'Family of Quebec woman who allegedly didn’t believe in COVID-19 speaks out' Family of Quebec woman who allegedly didn’t believe in COVID-19 speaks out
Family of Quebec woman who allegedly didn’t believe in COVID-19 speaks out

To date, 90 per cent of those aged 12 and over in the province have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85 per cent have received both doses to be considered fully vaccinated.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers