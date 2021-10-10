Menu

Environment

Video captures close encounter with orcas at Vancouver seaplane dock

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 10, 2021 8:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Close encounter: Video captures orcas frolicking in Coal Harbour' Close encounter: Video captures orcas frolicking in Coal Harbour
A Harbour Air seaplane worker captured a "surreal" encounter with a pair of orcas who made an unusual appearance in Coal Harbour on Saturday evening.

While most British Columbians need to pick up a ticket on a whale watching boat to get a good view of a killer whale, a lucky few managed a close encounter with the big marine mammals without even leaving the dock on Saturday.

Orcas made a rare appearance in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour around 5:30 p.m.

Read more: Endangered southern resident killer whale presumed dead: expert

Harbour Air worker Rob Johnson managed to capture part of the experience on video, describing it as “surreal.”

“I have never seen an orca, let alone two, in Coal Harbour in the three years I’ve been employed at Harbour Air,” he said.

“I knew whales were great big creatures, but one seemed to span the length of our seaplanes.”

Click to play video: 'Missing 47-year-old Southern Resident killer whale feared dead' Missing 47-year-old Southern Resident killer whale feared dead
Missing 47-year-old Southern Resident killer whale feared dead – Sep 21, 2021

The pod of orcas was spotted about two hours earlier near the Lions Gate Bridge, thrilling viewers in Stanley Park.

Read more: Orca pod makes rare appearance in Vancouver’s False Creek

While not a common occurrence, transient or “Biggs” killer whales are known to frequent the Burrard inlet hunting for seals.

Orcas made a rare appearance in False Creek in 2019 and made a big splash when they showed up in Coal Harbour back in 2016.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Orca tagOrcas tagkiller whales tagkiller whale tagOrca sighting tagOrca video tagkiller whales vancouver tagkiller whales coal harbour tag

