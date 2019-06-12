false creek orca
June 12, 2019 6:19 pm
Updated: June 12, 2019 6:39 pm

Orca pod makes rare appearance in Vancouver’s False Creek

By Online Journalist  Global News

Visitors to Vancouver’s False Creek were treated to a rare sight Wednesday, when a pod of orcas swam into the city’s most inner waterway.

People walking along the city’s sea wall spotted the killer whales shortly before 3 p.m. near Stamps Landing and the Cambie Street Bridge.

false creek orcas

A pod of orcas spotted in Vancouver’s False Creek on Wednesday.

Jeff Wilson
orcas2

A pod of orcas spotted in Vancouver’s False Creek on Wednesday.

Jeff Wilson

Staff with Vancouver’s Aquabus ferry said there appeared to be at least four animals in the pod.

The Vancouver Aquarium said that the pod was most likely transient (also known as Bigg’s) killer whales who were hunting seals, but said that would need to be confirmed by one of its marine mammal experts.

Transient killer whales eat seals and sea lions, and while they remain vulnerable, they are faring much better than their critically endangered southern resident orca cousins, who only eat Chinook salmon.

Compared to the southern residents, who now number just 74, Ocean Wise estimates there are about 304 inner coast transients and 217 outer coast transients for more than 500 living in the region.

Transient orcas have been making repeated appearances in Vancouver in recent months, with several sightings in the inner harbour and Indian Arm.

More to come…

