Saskatoon real estate market slows but still healthy, says realtors association

While the real estate market in Saskatoon has slowed down, prices of houses have gone up.

On a year-to-date basis, residential home prices have gone up by eight per cent, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).

However, sales have slowed down compared to 2020, which saw record-high numbers.

Chris Guerette, CEO of SRA, says the market was not typical last year because of the pandemic.

“So what we’re seeing here is a market that’s still very health in Saskatchewan, although we would keep a sharp eye on inventory levels.”

Although sales and supply levels have fluctuated, the real estate market remains relatively neutral since the new-listings-to-sales ratio still remains over 60 per cent.