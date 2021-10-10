Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Saskatoon real estate market slows but still healthy, says realtors association

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted October 10, 2021 4:57 pm
For sale sign on a home. View image in full screen
For sale sign on a home.

While the real estate market in Saskatoon has slowed down, prices of houses have gone up.

On a year-to-date basis, residential home prices have gone up by eight per cent, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).

Read more: Healthy housing market in Sask. despite sales drop in August, says realtors association

However, sales have slowed down compared to 2020, which saw record-high numbers.

Chris Guerette, CEO of SRA, says the market was not typical last year because of the pandemic.

Read more: Feds pledge $7.6M to build affordable housing in Saskatoon

“So what we’re seeing here is a market that’s still very health in Saskatchewan, although we would keep a sharp eye on inventory levels.”

Story continues below advertisement

Although sales and supply levels have fluctuated, the real estate market remains relatively neutral since the new-listings-to-sales ratio still remains over 60 per cent.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Real Estate taghousing market tagSaskatoon Housing tagSaskatoon Real Estate tagrealtors tagHouse For Sale tagSaskatchewan Real Estate taghouse listings tagSaskatoon Realtors Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers