Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feds pledge $7.6M to build affordable housing in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 12:53 pm
The Canadian government said it is providing $7.6 million under its Rapid Housing Initiative to create an estimated 36 affordable homes in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
The Canadian government said it is providing $7.6 million under its Rapid Housing Initiative to create an estimated 36 affordable homes in Saskatoon. Slavo Kutas / Global News

The federal government has promised millions of dollars to build affordable housing in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said the funding will help address the increased risk of homelessness in the city.

“Everyone deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to call home,” Clark said in a statement Tuesday.

“Here in Saskatoon, the city will be giving priority to Indigenous-led projects as we recognize the importance of providing housing and supports that is grounded in the culture and identity of the people needing help and healing.”

Read more: Métis elders’ lodge construction reaches new heights in Saskatoon

The feds are providing $7.6 million under their Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) to create an estimated 36 homes in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said the COVID-19 pandemic has increased homelessness and highlights the need for affordable housing.

They said the housing units will support people who are in uncertain housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness or living in temporary shelters because of the pandemic.

“Today’s funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to support those who need it most by quickly providing nearly 36 new affordable homes for vulnerable individuals and families in Saskatoon to keep them safe,” Ahmed Hussen, minister of families, children and social development, said in a release.

“This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind.”

Read more: Federal government funding $17M for housing in Saskatchewan First Nations

The Canadian government previously announced $17 million in funding to create 84 affordable homes on First Nations in Saskatchewan.

The $1 billion RHI was launched by the federal government in October 2020 to address what it called urgent housing needs in the country through the rapid construction of affordable housing.

An additional $1.5 billion for the initiative was earmarked in the 2021 federal budget.

Federal officials said the RHI will create over 9,200 affordable homes across the country.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Tribal chief vaunts housing program, asks city for more funding' Tribal chief vaunts housing program, asks city for more funding
Tribal chief vaunts housing program, asks city for more funding – Apr 12, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Housing tagCity of Saskatoon tagAffordable Housing tagCharlie Clark tagCMHC tagAhmed Hussen tagCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation tagSaskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark tagRapid Housing Initiative tagAffordable Housing in Saskatoon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers