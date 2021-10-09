Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man taken into custody after shots fired in Central Blissville, N.B.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 9, 2021 1:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Fredericton police identify suspect after handgun drawn at Regent Mall' Fredericton police identify suspect after handgun drawn at Regent Mall
WATCH: Police in Fredericton have identified a suspect, after a weapons call forced the evacuation of the Regent Mall. – Jul 4, 2021

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody after the New Brunswick RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in Central Blissville, about 50 kilometres south of Fredericton, Friday evening.

Just after 8 p.m., RCMP tweeted they were responding to a police operation on Duplissea Road between Route 785 and Gore Road and asked people to stay out of the area.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, they issued another tweet saying the operation had concluded safely, but did not provide further details.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the RCMP told Global News Saturday that police were called to the area around 6:10 p.m. Friday for shots fired. Nobody was injured, but some residents were asked to evacuate.

He said the situation came to a peaceful resolution and one man was taken into custody.

Despite the report of shots fired, the RCMP determined the situation did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message.

There is no other information on the suspect or potential charges as the matter is still under investigation.

— With files from Nathalie Sturgeon

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick tagNew Brunswick RCMP tagShots fired tagAlert Ready tagpolice operation tagcentral blissville tagshots fired new brunswick tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers