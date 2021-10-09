Man taken into custody after shots fired in Central Blissville, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody after the New Brunswick RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in Central Blissville, about 50 kilometres south of Fredericton, Friday evening.

Just after 8 p.m., RCMP tweeted they were responding to a police operation on Duplissea Road between Route 785 and Gore Road and asked people to stay out of the area.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, they issued another tweet saying the operation had concluded safely, but did not provide further details.

The police operation on Duplissea Road in #CentralBlissvile has concluded safely. Thank you to the public for your cooperation. We will share more information when we are able to. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 9, 2021

A spokesperson for the RCMP told Global News Saturday that police were called to the area around 6:10 p.m. Friday for shots fired. Nobody was injured, but some residents were asked to evacuate.

He said the situation came to a peaceful resolution and one man was taken into custody.

Despite the report of shots fired, the RCMP determined the situation did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message.

There is no other information on the suspect or potential charges as the matter is still under investigation.

— With files from Nathalie Sturgeon