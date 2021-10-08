RCMP investigating after kitchenware goes missing from Maidstone, Sask. hall

Send this page to someone via email

Maidstone RCMP are investigating the theft of large number of kitchen and houseware items at a hall in the town.

RCMP say between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, someone went into Milleton Community Hall and took a large number of items including two roaster ovens, a microwave and a vacuum cleaner.

Maidstone RCMP Detachment Coordinator Sgt. Jolyne Harrison said many of the missing items that were taken are kitchenware and houseware used for community events.

“Everyone in rural Saskatchewan will understand how important these items are to a community hub, such as a local town hall.”

RCMP added that several blankets, sets of keys and a left-hand bow and arrows were also reported stolen.

The other missing items include:

a microwave

a vacuum cleaner

a water cooler

approximately 50 salt and pepper sets

6 large stainless steel bowls

all the plastic wrap

all the aluminum foil

3 to 4 dozen dish towels

approximately 2 dozen dish cloths

8 to 10 large plastic tubs

2 roaster ovens

30 red and white gingham tablecloths

2 electric tea kettles

2 three-quart pots

Several large, heavy duty restaurant-type pots with lids

2 coffee makers

Several large boxes of assorted plastic cutlery

3 large square green garbage cans

1 coffee butler/thermos

RCMP say that some items are marked with a marker indicating they belong to the hall.

Larry Lundquist serves as the reeve for the Rural Municipality of Eldon and said the hall is used for events such as wedding receptions, family reunions and fundraisers.

The hall is over 100 years old and has a portable outdoor bathroom, which makes it a good rest stop for people travelling.

It’s located about 25 kilometres north of Maidstone on Highway 21.

Lundquist said the hall is isolated so people check on it every so often to make sure there are no issues.

Someone checked on the hall recently and realized it had been broken into.

Lundquist told Global News this is the second time it’s been broken into. The last time, a man was found living in the hall.

“They stole 50 sets of glass salt and pepper shakers, but they didn’t take a box of salt and box of pepper. They stole our plastic cutlery but didn’t steal the metal cutlery that was in there,” Lundquist told Global News.

Lundquist said the tablecloths that were stolen were made by the drama club.

The most expensive item missing is the bow and arrow set, which costs $700.

“It’s almost like somebody wanted to set up a commercial kitchen or set up a couple houses,” Lundquist said about the items taken.

“Absolutely no rhyme or reason. Usually (people) steal stuff that’s sensible, that they can get cash for, but this doesn’t seem to be what they were doing here.”

Lundquist said the theft has upset the community.

“They didn’t just steal from an individual, they stole from the whole community,” he added.

Lundquist, who also sits on the community hall board, said it lost money during the pandemic when large events were restricted. With restrictions ending in July, the hall was able to start hosting events again.

The community does have insurance but Lundquist said it will still be costly to pay.

“Insurance is a $1,000 deductible, which might as well be $10,000 for a community hall like ours.”

Lundquist explained that community members would “bend over backwards” to help anyone in need so they would rather people ask for help instead of stealing from the community.

There will be a board meeting to discuss the future of the hall but Lundquist said nobody wants to cease operations and the board has no plans to do that.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800. Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.