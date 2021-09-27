Menu

Crime
September 27 2021 7:57pm
01:53

Edmonton sees more catalytic converter thefts

The precious metals in your catalytic converter are making vehicles a target anywhere they are parked. Edmonton police say there are a growing number of thefts and it’s hard to get it under control. Sarah Komadina reports.

