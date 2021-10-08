Family of N.B. homicide victim pleads for answers 7 years after her death

The family of Lillian Morrell, a 49-year-old woman who was found dead in her Moncton, N.B., home seven years ago, is asking for anyone with information to come forward on the anniversary of her death.

“Someone has to know something that can give us answers about what happened to Lillian,” Morrell’s brother, Malcolm Squires, said in a statement. “To anyone out there who has information that could help police, I only have one thing to say – come forward.”

Morrell’s body was discovered in her home on Evergreen Drive the morning of Oct. 8, 2014. While her death was initially not deemed suspicious, police later found evidence that led them to believe it was a homicide, the RCMP said in a release.

The year she was killed, police arrested two people who were later released with no charges.

The New Brunswick RCMP has released three timeframes in Moncton in 2014 “that are of interest as part of the investigation.” They are:

The home of Lillian Morrell, 41 Evergreen Dr. in Moncton, any time on Oct. 9 and 10.

Irving/Circle K, 1930 Mountain Rd., between 10 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 3 a.m. on Oct. 10.

NB Liquor, 1855 Mountain Rd., between 10 and 11 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Anyone who was at any of those locations at those times is asked to contact police.

“We know this was seven years ago, but information gathered from those who were in these locations at these specific times could assist our investigation,” Cpl. Hans Ouellette said in a release. “Even the smallest detail could be important.”

‘Lillian was cheated’

Squires’ statement described his late sister as kind-hearted and generous, and someone who would “give the shirt off her back.” She was one of 10 children — the only girl — and their father called her his “pride and joy.”

Squires said his 88-year-old mother still keeps a picture of Morrell beside her every day.

“She forgets sometimes, she’ll look at the door and say, ‘There’s my only daughter.’ And I don’t have the heart to tell her that Lillian is gone,” the statement said.

Squires said his sister had children, whom she cared for very much.

“You only get one go at this life, and I feel Lillian was cheated. And not just her — it’s not right for children to grow up without a mother,” he said.

“Her children have their own children now — it’s not right they don’t know their grandmother. My own son loved her with all his heart, we all did. Her nephews, and cousins, and siblings, we still talk about her every day. I don’t know how someone can take away someone so loved.”

Anyone with information about Morrell’s death is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP’s major crime unit at 506-452-3491.

