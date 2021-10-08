Manitoba reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths linked to the virus.

The cases reported on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard Friday bring Manitoba’s total number of active infections to 927 and the province’s five-day test positivity rate to 3.4 per cent.

Health officials reported 132 new cases Thursday, Manitoba’s highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases since June 19.

According to data on the site, 90 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who had yet to be vaccinated, seven were partially vaccinated and 33 were fully vaccinated.

The Southern Health region saw the largest one-day jump in cases, with 43 infections reported Friday.

Another 20 cases come from the Winnipeg Health region, 16 were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 33 were reported in the Northern Health region and 18 were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 reported on the dashboard climbed two to 1,217 Friday.

Details about the latest victim will be provided in the province’s next COVID-19 media release Monday.

There were 90 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported as of Friday morning and 14 patients in intensive care units as a result of the virus.

Health data shows 3,296 tests for COVID-19 were performed Thursday.

A provincial site tracking vaccination efforts shows 85.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 81.6 have received two doses. According to the site, 1,710 vaccinations were scheduled on Friday.

In all, Manitoba has reported 61,385 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.

