2 people dead following house fire in Port Hope: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people died following a house fire in Port Hope, Ont., on Friday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., Port Hope Fire and Emergency Services along with Port Hope Police Service and Northumberland Paramedics responded to Bruton Street in Port Hope following the report of an explosion.

Read more: Fire forces evacuation of Talwood Drive apartment in Peterborough

Emergency crews discovered a fire at a duplex at 172 Bruton St.

According to Port Hope fire Chief Dan Smith and Port Hope police Insp. Katie Andrews, an interior search of the home by firefighters discovered two people with vital signs absent. They were transported to hospital where they pronounced deceased.

A cat was also found deceased in the home, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency Services are on scene for a house fire in Port Hope. Bruton St is closed as a result. Please avoid the area for the time being. pic.twitter.com/8JuuweGtgW — Austin Brettell (@NewsChaserNTHLD) October 8, 2021

The names of the victims have not been released.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

— More to come