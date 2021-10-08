Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

2 people dead following house fire in Port Hope: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 2:56 pm
Police and firefighters in Port Hope say the bodies of two people were discovered following a house fire on Bruton Street on Friday morning. View image in full screen
Police and firefighters in Port Hope say the bodies of two people were discovered following a house fire on Bruton Street on Friday morning. Austin Brettell/Special to Global News Peterborough

Two people died following a house fire in Port Hope, Ont., on Friday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., Port Hope Fire and Emergency Services along with Port Hope Police Service and Northumberland Paramedics responded to Bruton Street in Port Hope following the report of an explosion.

Read more: Fire forces evacuation of Talwood Drive apartment in Peterborough

Emergency crews discovered a fire at a duplex at 172 Bruton St.

According to Port Hope fire Chief Dan Smith and Port Hope police Insp. Katie Andrews, an interior search of the home by firefighters discovered two people with vital signs absent. They were transported to hospital where they pronounced deceased.

A cat was also found deceased in the home, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

The names of the victims have not been released.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

More to come

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagHouse Fire tagFatal Fire tagPort Hope tagontario fire marshal tagPort Hope Police Service tagOFM tagPort Hope fire tagBrunton Street tagBrunton Street fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers