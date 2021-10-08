SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 20

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario reveals Thanksgiving, Halloween guidelines' COVID-19: Ontario reveals Thanksgiving, Halloween guidelines
WATCH: The province unveiled its gathering guidance just ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 5,050.

The latest data shows active cases in Guelph increased by three from the previous day to 20, with another five recoveries.

Read more: 4th wave of COVID-19 no longer growing, cases could decline in coming weeks, public health says

Total resolved cases climbed to 4,985 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, three new cases have been confirmed, with the case count there now at 1,999.

Active cases have fallen to 20 in the county with five new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are five cases being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting five cases among five schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

There is also a school-wide outbreak at École élémentaire catholique Saint-René-Goupil on Scottsdale Drive where 18 students and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 guidelines to ensure a safe Thanksgiving' COVID-19 guidelines to ensure a safe Thanksgiving
COVID-19 guidelines to ensure a safe Thanksgiving

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is including children turning 12 in 2021 in its eligible population for a vaccine.

That means 83.4 per cent of eligible residents are now considered fully vaccinated, while 87.3 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 88.8 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 92.7 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 76.4 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79.8 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 3,000 vaccine shots have been administered, including just under 900 first doses, roughly 1,400 second doses and about 700 third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

Read more: Ontario says kids can trick or treat this Halloween, with some precautions

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Friday, 78.6 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 81.1 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Upper Grand says 87.3 per cent of its permanent employees have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Oct. 6, while, while Wellington Catholic says 88.3 per cent have attested to being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 29.

