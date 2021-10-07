SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario’s medical officer of health to release COVID guidance for Thanksgiving, Halloween

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2021 6:03 am
Click to play video: 'Thanksgiving guidance coming soon but depends on vaccination status, Ontario’s top doctor says' Thanksgiving guidance coming soon but depends on vaccination status, Ontario’s top doctor says
WATCH ABOVE: Thanksgiving guidance coming soon but depends on vaccination status, Ontario's top doctor says.

TORONTO — Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is set to release his advice today for safely celebrating Thanksgiving and Halloween.

Earlier this week, Dr. Kieran Moore did touch on some of his recommendations for Thanksgiving, saying celebrating indoors and unmasked with a fully vaccinated group is “absolutely appropriate.”

Ontario’s gathering limits of 100 outdoors and 25 indoors are still in place.

Read more: Number of COVID-19 vaccine exemptions being given out seems ‘high,’ Ontario medical officer says

Moore says if there is a combination of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the group, attendees may consider keeping masks on indoors, particularly for older people or those with chronic medical conditions.

Last year, Ontario recommended that kids in the four COVID-19 hot spots at the time, which were Toronto, Ottawa, Peel and York regions, should not go trick-or-treating.

Ontario’s average of daily new COVID-19 cases – at 576 – has generally been declining since early September, while last year at this time it was a bit higher, but on the rise.

Click to play video: 'Ontario medical officer suggests vaccinated individuals do not have to mask for Thanksgiving' Ontario medical officer suggests vaccinated individuals do not have to mask for Thanksgiving
Ontario medical officer suggests vaccinated individuals do not have to mask for Thanksgiving
© 2021 The Canadian Press
