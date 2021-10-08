Menu

Economy

Guelph’s unemployment rate falls to 6% in September

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 10:26 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian employers struggle to find workers amid pandemic labour shortage' Canadian employers struggle to find workers amid pandemic labour shortage
Unemployment in Canada has grown during the pandemic, yet some industries are struggling to hire workers. Anne Gaviola explains the employment paradox – Sep 2, 2021

New data from Statistics Canada shows Guelph’s unemployment rate fell to six per cent in September, down from 7.2 per cent in August.

Data reported Friday shows that 1,400 jobs were added last month and the labour force increased by roughly 100. The number of people who claimed unemployment insurance because they are actively looking for work fell by 1,300.

Read more: Canada adds 157K jobs in September, employment returns to pre-pandemic level

The participation rate, which measures the proportion of the working-age population that is working or looking for work, fell slightly to 71.5 per cent from 71.6 per cent in August.

September marks the third consecutive month the unemployment rate has fallen.

In 2021, the jobless rate fell as low as six per cent in February before climbing to 9.2 per cent in June.

Read more: London-St. Thomas jobless rate drops to 7.3 per cent in September

The labour market across Canada added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to February 2020 levels for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country’s unemployment rate fell to 6.9 per cent, down from 7.1 per cent in August.

— with files from The Canadian Press

