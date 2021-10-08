Menu

Economy

London-St. Thomas jobless rate drops to 7.3 per cent in September

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 8, 2021 9:29 am
summer london ontarion sign spring View image in full screen
FILE. Andrew Graham/Global News

The unemployment rate in London-St. Thomas fell to 7.3 per cent in September, down from 7.8 per cent in August, according to Statistics Canada.

Data reported Friday shows that 1,200 jobs were added in September and the labour force fell by roughly 300. The number of people who claimed unemployment insurance because they are actively looking for work fell by 1,400.

Read more: Canada adds 157K jobs in September, employment returns to pre-pandemic level

The participation rate, which measures the proportion of the working-age population that is working or looking for work, fell slightly to 65.2 per cent from 65.3 per cent in August.

September marks the third consecutive month the unemployment rate has fallen.

In 2021, the jobless rate fell as low as 6.9 per cent in February before climbing to 10.0 per cent in June. The unemployment rate has been falling since that time to the 7.3 per cent recorded for September.

