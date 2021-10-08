How did the job market do in September? Statistics Canada to share data

Send this page to someone via email

Statistics Canada will say Friday morning how the country’s labour market made out in September after the economy added jobs in August.

The economy added 90,200 jobs in August to drop the unemployment rate to 7.1 per cent for the month, bringing it to the lowest level since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Economists are expecting another round of gains in September as reopenings took hold, many out-of-work Canadians began exhausting unemployment benefits, and the start of the school year allowed more parents go back to work.

Royal Bank economists Nathan Janzen and Claire Fan expect a gain of 50,000 jobs for the month, which would bring the country to about 100,000 jobs from pre-pandemic levels recorded in February 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

2:48 Is there a ‘just transition’ away from fossil fuels? Is there a ‘just transition’ away from fossil fuels? – Sep 2, 2021

On Thursday, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said he expected to see more job gains heading forward given the number of job openings, even if companies report having a hard time finding workers.

Macklem said the process of matching unemployed workers with available jobs is still going to take some time.