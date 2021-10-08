London, Ont. police seek missing 30-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are looking for a man reported missing to the service.

Police say Derek Fricke, 30, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Deveron Crescent and Commissioners Road East.

He’s described by police as roughly five feet seven inches with a medium build, short black hair and a full beard. He is also said to have a tattoo of a cross near his left eye.

According to police, he was wearing a beige T-shirt and red shorts and he may be in a grey 2008 Mazda 3 with Ontario licence plate CTWS 182.

Police say both they and Fricke’s family are concerned for his welfare.