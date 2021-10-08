Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. police seek missing 30-year-old man

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 8, 2021 7:37 am
Police say Derek Fricke was last seen at approximately 6:00 p.m. on October 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Police say Derek Fricke was last seen at approximately 6:00 p.m. on October 7, 2021. via the London Police Service

London, Ont., police are looking for a man reported missing to the service.

Police say Derek Fricke, 30, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Deveron Crescent and Commissioners Road East.

He’s described by police as roughly five feet seven inches with a medium build, short black hair and a full beard. He is also said to have a tattoo of a cross near his left eye.

According to police, he was wearing a beige T-shirt and red shorts and he may be in a grey 2008 Mazda 3 with Ontario licence plate CTWS 182.

Police say both they and Fricke’s family are concerned for his welfare.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagmissing person tagMissing Man tagLondon Police Service tagCommissioners Road East tagmissing London man tagdeveron crescent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers