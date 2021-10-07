Saskatoon bylaw could be changed to allow dogs on-leash in riverbank park

Send this page to someone via email

A report recommends changing a bylaw for Saskatoon’s only riverbank park that prohibits dogs.

Kiwanis Memorial Park has been designated and maintained as a pet-prohibited park since 1982.

In 2019, city council heard from residents and the business community that there was support to amend the current bylaw and administration engaged with stakeholders as well as the community.

The City of Saskatoon said over 2,200 participated in a community survey, with 72 per cent of respondents stating they strongly supported allowing on-leash pets full access to the park at all times.

“We were very excited to see great participation and positive support provided from the community as well as key stakeholder groups,” said Andrew Roberts, recreation and community development director, in a statement.

“With the majority of the 2,200 responses to the community survey and stakeholders supporting allowing pets on-leash in Kiwanis Memorial Park, administration is recommending to council to amend the bylaw.”

The report which outlines the proposed bylaw amendment to permit pets on-leash in the park is expected to be presented to the standing policy committee on planning, development and community services on Oct. 12.

According to the city, Kiwanis Memorial Park is currently one of four Saskatoon areas that prohibits pets on-leash and off-leash.

