Liberals hold Chateauguay-Lacolle by 12 votes after judicial recount

Send this page to someone via email

The Liberal Party of Canada said it won the riding of Châteauguay-Lacolle after a very close judicial recount.

MP Brenda Shanahan will continue to represent the riding in the House of Commons.

A huge thanks to all the folks of #Chateauguay-Lacolle for renewing their confidence in me as a result of the recount of #elexn44 and I thank Mr. Patrick O'Hara and his team for an excellent campaign. — Brenda Shanahan (@BShanahanLib) October 6, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The national co-chair of the Liberal campaign, Mélanie Joly, immediately welcomed the news on Twitter.

“It was a close race that collectively reminds us that every vote counts,” Joly said.

“So it’s official, the Liberals maintained all its 35 seats in Quebec and won 160 in Canada,” she said.

The first election results indicated that Shanahan had obtained 286 fewer votes than her rival, Patrick O’Hara of the Bloc Québécois.

She finally won the seat by only 12 votes.

READ MORE: Parliament will return before the end of fall, Trudeau says

The Liberals requested a judicial recount in the constituency after discovering a “potential anomaly” with a ballot box.

Elections Canada had confirmed that a returning officer had spotted a typing error in the number of ballots recorded at the constituency polling station, where 40 votes in favour of a candidate were recorded as 410.

This result leaves the electoral picture unchanged in Quebec between 2019 and 2021, at least in terms of the number of seats.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal Party has 35 members in Parliament, while the Bloc Québécois has 32, the Conservatives 10, and the New Democrats only one.