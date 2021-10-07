SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Liberals hold Chateauguay-Lacolle by 12 votes after judicial recount

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2021 7:53 am
A woman casts her ballot in the riding of Vaudreuil-Soulanges, west of Montreal, on election day on October 19, 2015. Courts in Quebec and British Columbia have ordered recounts in two ridings where the runners-up are hoping a review could snatch victories from the jaws of every-so-narrow losses. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
A woman casts her ballot in the riding of Vaudreuil-Soulanges, west of Montreal, on election day on October 19, 2015. Courts in Quebec and British Columbia have ordered recounts in two ridings where the runners-up are hoping a review could snatch victories from the jaws of every-so-narrow losses. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes.

The Liberal Party of Canada said it won the riding of Châteauguay-Lacolle after a very close judicial recount.

MP Brenda Shanahan will continue to represent the riding in the House of Commons.

Story continues below advertisement

READMORE: ‘Potential anomaly’ with ballot box leads to recount in Châteauguay—Lacolle riding

The national co-chair of the Liberal campaign, Mélanie Joly, immediately welcomed the news on Twitter.

“It was a close race that collectively reminds us that every vote counts,” Joly said.

“So it’s official, the Liberals maintained all its 35 seats in Quebec and won 160 in Canada,” she said.

The first election results indicated that Shanahan had obtained 286 fewer votes than her rival, Patrick O’Hara of the Bloc Québécois.

She finally won the seat by only 12 votes.

READ MORE: Parliament will return before the end of fall, Trudeau says

The Liberals requested a judicial recount in the constituency after discovering a “potential anomaly” with a ballot box.

Elections Canada had confirmed that a returning officer had spotted a typing error in the number of ballots recorded at the constituency polling station, where 40 votes in favour of a candidate were recorded as 410.

This result leaves the electoral picture unchanged in Quebec between 2019 and 2021, at least in terms of the number of seats.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal Party has 35 members in Parliament, while the Bloc Québécois has 32, the Conservatives 10, and the New Democrats only one.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
canada election tagLiberal Party tagVoting tag2021 election tagElections tagChateauguay tagRecount tagChâteauguay-Lacolle tagBrenda Shanahan tagPLC tagChateauguay-Lacolle recount tagChateauguay recount tagPatrick O'Hara tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers