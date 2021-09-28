‘Potential anomaly’ with ballot box leads to recount in Châteauguay—Lacolle riding

Send this page to someone via email

The Liberals have asked for a recount in a close-run riding in Quebec after a “potential anomaly” was discovered with a ballot box.

A judicial recount is to take place in Châteauguay—Lacolle where the Bloc Québécois candidate defeated his Liberal rival by 286 votes.

The Liberals confirmed they had asked for a recount in the riding, where a “potential anomaly” with a ballot box was noticed after the votes were validated.

Elections Canada says a returning officer spotted a typo in the number of votes recorded in one of the riding’s polls, where 40 votes for a candidate was recorded as 410.

Elections Canada says the mistake, which was rectified, was due to human error and other typos were also corrected.

Story continues below advertisement

It is not the only recount expected to be kick-started this week — in Davenport, a Toronto riding where the Liberals beat the NDP by 76 votes, a recount is also likely.

Parties can go to court to request a recount within four days of votes being checked and validated. Most ridings have already finished validating their votes.

2:10 2021 election result exposes stark divide among Canadians voters 2021 election result exposes stark divide among Canadians voters