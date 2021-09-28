SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

‘Potential anomaly’ with ballot box leads to recount in Châteauguay—Lacolle riding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2021 3:17 pm
A sample ballot box is seen at Elections Canada's offices in Gatineau, Que., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. View image in full screen
A sample ballot box is seen at Elections Canada's offices in Gatineau, Que., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The Liberals have asked for a recount in a close-run riding in Quebec after a “potential anomaly” was discovered with a ballot box.

A judicial recount is to take place in Châteauguay—Lacolle where the Bloc Québécois candidate defeated his Liberal rival by 286 votes.

The Liberals confirmed they had asked for a recount in the riding, where a “potential anomaly” with a ballot box was noticed after the votes were validated.

Elections Canada says a returning officer spotted a typo in the number of votes recorded in one of the riding’s polls, where 40 votes for a candidate was recorded as 410.

Elections Canada says the mistake, which was rectified, was due to human error and other typos were also corrected.

It is not the only recount expected to be kick-started this week — in Davenport, a Toronto riding where the Liberals beat the NDP by 76 votes, a recount is also likely.

Parties can go to court to request a recount within four days of votes being checked and validated. Most ridings have already finished validating their votes.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
