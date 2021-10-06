Convicted B.C. killer James Shortreed denied parole 24 years after killing wife Iris McNeil

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.

Convicted killer James Shortreed has been denied parole after serving more than two decades behind bars at a Vancouver Island correctional facility.

Shortreed is serving a life sentence after brutally killing his wife, Iris McNeil, and stuffing her body in a freezer in June 1997. They were married for 31 days.

“He was denied because he poses un undue risk to the public. We thank you all for your support,” reads a Wednesday post on the Facebook group, Justice for Iris McNeil.

Shortreed is incarcerated at the Williams Head Institution in Metchosin.

BREAKING NEWS: Convicted killer, James Shortreed, denied parole. 31 days after Shortreed and Iris McNeil, a CBSA officer, exchanged vows in 1997, Shortreed murdered his new bride and stuffed her body in a freezer. W the victim’s family and killer said coming up ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/4ELlUz3KMi — Rumina Daya (@rdayaglobal) October 6, 2021

Shortreed attended a parole hearing on Oct. 6, and was denied full parole, day parole and unescorted temporary absences.

McNeil’s extended family, living in anguish, has petitioned against his parole for years, believing he is likely to do further harm to women.

“We believe our statements do make an impact so we continue to go to these hearings,” said McNeil’s niece, Crystal Brendzy, in an email to Global News ahead of the hearing.

“It’s the hardest thing to do. To stand up and share our experience and the impact of the murder of my aunt on our lives.”

McNeil is remembered as a “well-respected and liked” Canadian Border Services Agent, said Brendzy.

She was 49 years old when she married Shortreed, unaware of the man’s violent criminal past, according to her family.

Shortreed had previously been convicted of assault causing bodily harm on a woman he attempted to kidnap at the age of 18. He also raped and forcibly confined his former wife as their married ended in 1990.

On the night he killed McNeil, Shortreed had returned home from a midnight shift as a machine operator and attacked her as she slept.

He later told a forensic psychiatrist he was despondent from daily cocaine use and was sentenced on a second degree murder charge.