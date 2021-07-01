Canada-wide warrant issued for convicted killer, say Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man police say allegedly committed new crimes this week while on statutory release for a manslaughter conviction.

Vancouver police allege the suspect assaulted and threatened another person on Saturday.

Emile Williams, who is 33, had been living at a Vancouver halfway house.

He was sentenced for manslaughter in 2013.

In addition to the Canada-wide warrant for breach of Corrections and Conditional Release Act, Williams also has B.C.-wide warrants for assault and uttering threats.

Police say he has a violent history, and anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911.

Story continues below advertisement

2:31 Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence – Jun 21, 2021