Comments

Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for convicted killer, say Vancouver police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2021 9:15 pm
Emile Williams is wanted after allegedly committing new crimes while on statutory release. View image in full screen
Emile Williams is wanted after allegedly committing new crimes while on statutory release. Vancouver Police

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man police say allegedly committed new crimes this week while on statutory release for a manslaughter conviction.

Vancouver police allege the suspect assaulted and threatened another person on Saturday.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for B.C. offender who walked away from halfway house

Emile Williams, who is 33, had been living at a Vancouver halfway house.

He was sentenced for manslaughter in 2013.

In addition to the Canada-wide warrant for breach of Corrections and Conditional Release Act, Williams also has B.C.-wide warrants for assault and uttering threats.

Police say he has a violent history, and anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence' Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence
Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence – Jun 21, 2021

 

