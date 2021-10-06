Menu

Crime

Youth in custody after stabbing near Orillia, Ont. high school

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 4:17 pm
Orillia Secondary School and Samuel de Champlain Elementary School were put on a hold-and-secure as a precaution during the search. View image in full screen
Orillia Secondary School and Samuel de Champlain Elementary School were put on a hold-and-secure as a precaution during the search. OPP

A youth has been arrested following a stabbing near Orillia Secondary School on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 1:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of an altercation off school property between two youths, one of whom was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police set up a containment of the area and found the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

Orillia Secondary School and Samuel de Champlain Elementary School were put on a hold-and-secure as a precaution during the search.

There is no ongoing threat to student or public safety.

Police are withholding the suspect’s identity since they are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

