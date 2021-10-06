19 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 19 additional COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases up to 13,595, including 261 deaths.

Local public health also reported two new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 6,111, including 95 cases that are active.

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in New Tecumseth, two are in Ramara and two are in Orillia.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford, Essa, Innisfil, Severn and Wasaga Beach.

Five of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and two are travel-related. The rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, four individuals are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 15 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 75 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,595 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,203 — have recovered, while six people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 476 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 589,517 infections, including 9,771 deaths.