Health

19 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 5:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario to roll out rapid COVID-19 tests at some schools' Ontario to roll out rapid COVID-19 tests at some schools
After initially resisting the idea, Ontario is set to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing at some schools. Mike Drolet looks at which schools will implement these tests, and what caused the government to suddenly change course.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 19 additional COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases up to 13,595, including 261 deaths.

Local public health also reported two new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 6,111, including 95 cases that are active.

Read more: Some Ontario health units tighten COVID-19 immunization rules for indoor youth sports

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while three are in New Tecumseth, two are in Ramara and two are in Orillia.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford, Essa, Innisfil, Severn and Wasaga Beach.

Five of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, three are outbreak-related and two are travel-related. The rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, four individuals are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 15 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 75 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

Of the region’s total 13,595 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,203 — have recovered, while six people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 476 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 589,517 infections, including 9,771 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing in select schools' Ontario to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing in select schools
