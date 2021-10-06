SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Some Ontario health units tighten COVID-19 immunization rules for indoor youth sports

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2021 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'New Ontario COVID-19 vaccine passport plan could sideline some Peterborough hockey players' New Ontario COVID-19 vaccine passport plan could sideline some Peterborough hockey players
WATCH ABOVE: New Ontario COVID-19 vaccine passport plan could sideline some Peterborough hockey players – Sep 10, 2021

Some Ontario health units are taking a harder line than the province on COVID-19 vaccination rules for youth sports.

The province’s proof-of-vaccination policy affecting gyms and other indoor facilities exempts people under age 18 who are entering fitness facilities to participate in organized sports.

But health units covering Windsor-Essex County and York Region have revoked that exemption.

Read more: Number of COVID-19 vaccine exemptions being given out seems ‘high,’ Ontario medical officer says

They say heavy breathing, close and prolonged contact and crowded spaces during indoor sports increase the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission.

Medical officers covering seven northern Ontario health units are requiring vaccination for coaches, officials and volunteers aged 12 and older at indoor organized sports.

Story continues below advertisement

The immunization rule doesn’t apply to youth participants but the group of top doctors says they will change that if deemed necessary.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagProof of vaccination tagOntario Proof Of Vaccination tagindoor youth sports tagontario indoor sports tagontario indoor youth sports tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers