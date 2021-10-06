Mother critically injured in crash with grain truck near St. Thomas not expected to make it

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a woman who was severely injured in a car crash with her baby northeast of St. Thomas, Ont., says she is about to be taken off life support.

Jessie Reimer and her one-month-old baby Aria were in an SUV travelling westbound when police say it collided with the back of a grain truck on Sept. 30.

Elgin County OPP were called to the scene of a collision on Lyons Line in Malahide Township around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

Darren Chandler, Reimer’s brother, says she and Aria were transported to hospital in serious condition.

Aria suffered cerebral contusions but has since been released and is at home recovering with family.

“She is doing really well,” Chandler said of his niece.

Unfortunately, the same does not seem to be true for Reimer.

“We actually just found out yesterday she won’t be recovering from injuries,” said Chandler.

“We expect within the next couple of days we will be taking her off of life support.”

View image in full screen Jessie Reimer and her one-month-old baby Aria were in an SUV travelling westbound when police say it collided with the back of a grain truck on Sept. 30. Via GoFundMe

Jessie Reimer is wife to husband Josh Reimer and mother to three daughters all under the age of three, Emma, Olivia and Aria.

“From the time she was a little kid, she was already taking care of me. She was born to be a mom. The only thing she wanted in this whole world was for her girls to have a normal life and a mom,” Chandler said.

“She took such good care of her whole family in every way, and at every opportunity, and she was just holding everything together, and I don’t think any of us really appreciate the extent of how much she did for us until she was not there.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family during Jessie and Aria’s recovery, but the focus has shifted to making sure her husband and daughters have everything they need long-term.

“He won’t be able to work any time soon and they will need to get set up with there new life now that things are so different,” Chandler said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Elgin Country OPP.