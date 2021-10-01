Mother, baby critically injured in crash with grain truck: Elgin OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A crash involving an SUV and a grain truck northeast of St. Thomas, Ont., has critically injured a woman and her baby.

Elgin County OPP were called to an address on Lyons Line in Malahide Township at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police determined an SUV was travelling westbound when it collided with the back of a grain truck.

The adult driver of the SUV and her infant passenger were rushed to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, police say.

The driver of the grain truck was not hurt, and remained at the scene during the investigation.

“I just want to say thank you to all the volunteer firefighters, the paramedics, the police officers currently on scene, to all the individuals that stopped to offer some type of assistance tonight — it’s sincerely appreciated,” acting sergeant with West Region OPP headquarters, Ed Sanchuk, said in a video posted to Twitter roughly three hours after the crash on Thursday.

Lyons Line was closed overnight between Imperial Road and Dorchester Road as part of the investigation.

Police have not provided any other information about those injured in the crash but say “further updates will be provided when they become available.”

Adult driver and infant rushed to local area hospital after SUV collides with grain truck on Lyons Road in Malahide Township @ElginCounty. Road closure in effect. Please do NOT go around road closure signs. #OPP continuing to investigate. Updates to follow. #ElginOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/4ekBU2nna5 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) October 1, 2021

— with files from Global News’ Natalie Lovie.

