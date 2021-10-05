Quebec registers 436 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 436 new cases and eight more deaths Tuesday as the COVID-19 health crisis continued.

Health officials say there is an additional patient for a total of 291 pandemic-related hospitalizations across the province. This includes 90 people in intensive care, a rise of two compared with the previous day.

When it comes to vaccination, the latest update shows 6,283 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours. Since the rollout started, more than 12.9 million shots have been given in Quebec.

Meanwhile, 21,703 tests were conducted Sunday, which is the most recent screening information available.

The province’s COVID-19 caseload stood at 412,800 as of Tuesday. Over the course of the pandemic, 11,397 Quebecers have died.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of recoveries from the virus has surpassed 396,000.