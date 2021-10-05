SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec registers 436 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Restaurant and bar owners want restrictions lifted, feel left out' COVID-19: Restaurant and bar owners want restrictions lifted, feel left out
On Oct. 8, all capacity restrictions are being lifted at concert halls, cinemas and sporting venues. It means the Montreal Canadiens will be able to welcome more than 21,000 fans for their home opener later in the month. But as Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, eating restrictions remain in place at restaurants and bars and some are calling it a double standard.

Quebec reported 436 new cases and eight more deaths Tuesday as the COVID-19 health crisis continued.

Health officials say there is an additional patient for a total of 291 pandemic-related hospitalizations across the province. This includes 90 people in intensive care, a rise of two compared with the previous day.

When it comes to vaccination, the latest update shows 6,283 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours. Since the rollout started, more than 12.9 million shots have been given in Quebec.

Read more: Montreal-area restaurant, bar owners calling for COVID-19 capacity restrictions to be lifted

Meanwhile, 21,703 tests were conducted Sunday, which is the most recent screening information available.

The province’s COVID-19 caseload stood at 412,800 as of Tuesday. Over the course of the pandemic, 11,397 Quebecers have died.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of recoveries from the virus has surpassed 396,000.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagQuebec COVID update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers