Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5 arrested in Kingston drug trafficking investigation: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 10:49 am
Police say they found fentanyl, cash and several unauthorized weapons at a home on Barrie Street last week during a drug trafficking investigation. View image in full screen
Police say they found fentanyl, cash and several unauthorized weapons at a home on Barrie Street last week during a drug trafficking investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Four people from Kingston and one person from Toronto face a total of 21 drug-related charges following a raid last week.

According to police, officers from the Kingston Police street crime unit with the help of emergency response officers searched a home on Barrie Street last Wednesday.

Read more: $600K worth of various drugs, cash seized in Kingston trafficking investigation

Police say officers seized fentanyl, cash and several unauthorized weapons at the home.

Those arrested range in age from 20 to 45.

All were charged with drug trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drug Bust tagKingston Police tagDrug Trafficking tagtrafficking tagkingston drugs tagDrugs Kingston tagdrug bust Kingston tagdrug trafficking Kingston tagKingston drug bust tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers