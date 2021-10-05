5 arrested in Kingston drug trafficking investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people from Kingston and one person from Toronto face a total of 21 drug-related charges following a raid last week.

According to police, officers from the Kingston Police street crime unit with the help of emergency response officers searched a home on Barrie Street last Wednesday.

Police say officers seized fentanyl, cash and several unauthorized weapons at the home.

Those arrested range in age from 20 to 45.

All were charged with drug trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.