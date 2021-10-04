Edmonton Oilers rally from 3-0 deficit to beat Flames

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers scored two quick power-play goals in the third period to edge the Calgary Flames 4-3 Monday night at Rogers Place.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk took advantage of a turnover by Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and gave the Flames the lead with 8:41 to go in the first.

Late in the period, Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau got in behind the Oilers’ defence and ripped a shot over netminder Mikko Koskinen’s glove.

Nine minutes into the second, Calgary’s Elias Lindholm took a centering pass from Tkachuk and fired the shot past Koskinen’s blocker to make it 3-0.

The Oilers climbed back in it with goals 1:12 apart. Brendan Perlini beat Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom from in tight for his fifth goal of the pre-season. Leon Draisaitl found Jesse Puljujarvi all alone in front to cut the Flames’ lead to 3-2.

With the Oilers on a power play in the third, Connor McDavid drove the net from the right wing. He was tripped and went flying into Markstrom. The puck went to Puljujarvi, whose shot went in off a tumbling McDavid. The Flames unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference, giving the Oilers another power play.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins set up Draisaitl for a big one-timer, giving the Oilers two goals in 55 seconds and a 4-3 lead.

Koskinen made 26 saves for the win in net. Markstrom stopped 31 pucks for the Flames, including three breakaways.

The Oilers, 4-1-1 in the pre-season, will host Vancouver on Thursday.

