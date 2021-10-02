Edmonton Oilers fall in OT to Kraken

Jared McCann scored on a power play in overtime to give the Seattle Kraken a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers Friday night. The pre-season game was played in Everett, Washington.
Brendan Perlini scored on a deflection five minutes into the second period. He has four goals in three pre-season games.
The Kraken finally broke through with an extra attacker on the ice with 57.8 seconds to go in the third. Jaden Schwartz tipped a Mark Giordano shot to force overtime.
Read more: Edmonton Oilers fall 5-1 to Jets in Winnipeg
In overtime, Kailer Yamamoto took a hooking penalty. With two seconds left in the power play, Jordan Eberle tapped a pass to McCann, who one-timed a shot past Stuart Skinner.
Skinner was solid in goal, making 36 saves.
The Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets Saturday night. The game is on 630 CHED, with the Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m. The game starts at 5 p.m.
Comments