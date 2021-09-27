Edmonton Oilers crush Calgary Flames in pre-season opener

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers opened up their pre-season Sunday night with a convincing 4-0 road win over the Calgary Flames.

The Oilers grabbed the lead five minutes into the second period when James Hamblin beat Dan Vladar on a breakaway. Derek Ryan made it 2-0 1:20 later with Milan Lucic serving a double minor for roughing. Ryan set up 2021 first round draft pick Xavier Bourgault for the Oilers third goal later in the second. Late in the period, Brendan Perlini converted his own rebound on a breakaway to make it 4-0 Edmonton.

Read more: Brendan Perlini looking to return to NHL with Edmonton Oilers

Stuart Skinner played the first half of the game in net for the Oilers and stopped all eight shots he faced. Ilya Konovalov went the rest of the way and stopped seven pucks.

Story continues below advertisement

The final shots were 49-15 Oilers.

Colton Sceviour had two assists. Ryan and Bourgault each had a goal and an assist.

The Oilers will host the Seattle Kraken Tuesday night.