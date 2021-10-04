Menu

News

Major crash shuts down stretch of Provencher Boulevard

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 10:51 pm
Police are investigating a major crash on Provencher Boulevard. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a major crash on Provencher Boulevard. Ron Dhaliwal/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a “major motor vehicle collision” that occurred on Provencher Boulevard in St. Boniface Monday.

Police were staying tight-lipped when reached by Global News Monday night and had few detials, but said more information will be released Tuesday.

The road remained closed Monday night and people are being asked to avoid the area.

One vehicle could be seen flipped on its roof, while another had significant damage. A helmet could be seen lying on the road as well.

This is a developing story.

 

