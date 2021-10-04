Edmonton police need photos and videos after fatal shooting near Whyte Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is seeking photos and video after a shooting left a man dead early Sunday morning near Whyte Avenue.

At approximately 2:18 a.m., officers were called to the report of a shooting in the area of 81 Avenue and 104 Street.

Read more: Edmonton police investigate deadly shooting near Whyte Avenue

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street, but despite life-saving measures, the victim died at the scene.

Three people were taken into custody. The victim has not been identified.

Homicide Section continues to investigate the death, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with cellphone photos or video, or anyone with a dash camera who was in the area of 81 Avenue and 104 Street from 2 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, is asked to please contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

1:54 Edmonton sees more catalytic converter thefts Edmonton sees more catalytic converter thefts – Sep 27, 2021