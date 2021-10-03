Edmonton police investigate deadly shooting near Whyte Avenue

A man is dead and three people are in custody after a shooting near Whyte Avenue.
Around 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the area of 81 Avenue and 104 Street. When officers arrived they found a man lying in the street, but despite life saving measures the victim died at the scene.
A suspect vehicle was observed leaving the scene and later located by police in the area of 9 Avenue and 156 Street. Three people were taken into custody.
EPS says its homicide unit will be leading the investigation.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
