Edmonton police investigate deadly shooting near Whyte Avenue

A man is dead and three people are in custody after a shooting near Whyte Avenue.

Around 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the area of 81 Avenue and 104 Street. When officers arrived they found a man lying in the street, but despite life saving measures the victim died at the scene.

A suspect vehicle was observed leaving the scene and later located by police in the area of 9 Avenue and 156 Street. Three people were taken into custody.

EPS says its homicide unit will be leading the investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

