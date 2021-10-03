Menu

Crime

Edmonton police investigate deadly shooting near Whyte Avenue

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 5:39 pm
Edmonton police examine the corner of 81 avenue and 104 street after reports of a shooting on Oct. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police examine the corner of 81 avenue and 104 street after reports of a shooting on Oct. 3, 2021. Global News

A man is dead and three people are in custody after a shooting near Whyte Avenue.

Around 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the area of 81 Avenue and 104 Street. When officers arrived they found a man lying in the street, but despite life saving measures the victim died at the scene.

Read more: Edmonton police seek public’s help in Whyte Avenue homicide

A suspect vehicle was observed leaving the scene and later located by police in the area of 9 Avenue and 156 Street. Three people were taken into custody.

EPS says its homicide unit will be leading the investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

