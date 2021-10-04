‘Very, very concerning’: Criminologist reacts to police uniforms in Alberta going missing

Over the weekend, numerous pieces of RCMP-issued gear — including soft body armour, jackets and bags — were stolen from a northwest Calgary home along with an Edmonton Police Service hat and dress uniform.

Calgary police investigators managed to recover some of the items reported stolen but many still remain in the hands of thieves.

Darryl Davis, a criminology professor at Carleton University, called the theft “a red flag” and said it is time for provinces to step up their legislation surrounding police-issued uniforms and gear.

Pointing to the deadly massacre that took place in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020, Davis said Nova Scotia’s government introduced restrictions on access to used police gear. It’s something he believes all provinces should enact in some way in order to hold those who keep gear accountable.

“It’s very, very rare that anybody would ever do what that chap, for example, in Nova Scotia did in Portapique,” Davis said.

"It's just, I think what happened… (in) that particular incident drove home the fact that there are people who will in fact impersonate police officers.

“The fact (of what) happened in Portapique and the significant impact that that had on so many lives is why the provincial government of Nova Scotia stepped up to pass legislation that they call the Police Identity Management Act. And that was established to make sure that anybody who created, sold or owned police hardware, and then used it for the purpose of committing an offence, could be punishable up to a $10,000 fine and three months in jail.”

Davis said on top of what is already stated in the provincial policing service agreements, the use of uniforms and gear should also be addressed within the Criminal Code of Canada in order to prevent the possibility of another deadly outcome.

“When someone actually commits an offence and steals these items, you can rest assured that the purpose for doing that is for the commission of a criminal offence at some point in the future,” he said. “And using this paraphernalia — like for example, RCMP bodycameras or the body armour — I mean, all the items listed that have been stolen indicates that these people intend to use them to commit crimes and impersonate police officers.

"So that is a red flag right there. That's a major concern.

“So I think, from the Alberta government and all governments, we should follow suit and do what the provincial government did in Nova Scotia, because that legislation has far-reaching implications for anybody that plans on using RCMP paraphernalia, uniforms (or) whatever to impersonate a police officer.”

Although it is quite common for retired members of the force to keep their uniform as a reminder of the time they have served, Davis said he thinks there has always been a rule that clothing or equipment be “disabled or not usable” in any sort of public situation.

What’s the reason thieves are stealing police uniforms

Davis said replicas are not as hard to come by as some may think.

Right now, in the RCMP Heritage Centre online store, a person can purchase ballcaps, sweatpants and even belts with the RCMP logo on it. The availability is something Davis said has been around for years.

“One time, when the RCMP were, you know, trusted and respected by the public…. (people were) buying souvenirs depicting the RCMP logo or whatever was done in a way to symbolize Canadianism and that we had great respect for our national police service — today that sadly is not the case,” he said.

“But when someone actually commits an offence and steals these items, you can rest assured that the purpose for doing that is for the commission of a criminal offence at some point in the future.

“(That is) very, very concerning.”

— With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith, Global News