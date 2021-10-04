Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigating 2 sexual assaults, including one on Robie Street

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 3:34 pm
hrp View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police are investigating two sexual assaults over the weekend. File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating two sexual assaults over the weekend, and looking for a man who potentially witnessed one of the incidents and yelled at a suspect.

In one case, investigators say a man came out of a residence in the 1200 to 1300 block of Robie Street — near both Dalhousie University and Saint Mary’s University — between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Sunday. It’s alleged the man approached a woman, who didn’t know him, on the sidewalk.

“He pulled her to an area on the side of the residence and sexually assaulted her,” police say in a news release.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 25 to 30 years old, with crew cut brown hair and a full beard that was brown or black.

He was wearing a red flannel jacket at the time.

In this case, investigators would like to speak to a man who possibly saw the incident and yelled at the suspect.

“We are not releasing any further details out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and well-being,” the release reads.

Earlier in the weekend, a sexual assault was also reported in Dartmouth.

Police say a man approached a woman at Albro Lake Beach on Saturday at around 8:30 p.m. and “touched her in a sexual manner.”

The suspect in this case is described as a white male, about five-feet-six-inches tall, medium build, with short dark hair and a full beard.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

