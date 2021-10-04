Pair of drug-impaired driving arrests over weekend in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough made a pair of drug-impaired driving arrests over the weekend.



On Saturday around 9 a.m., a Peterborough Police Service officer in the area of Wolfe and Bethune streets was approached by a concerned citizen who reported a driver was “slouched over” in a parked vehicle.

The officer located the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired. Drug paraphernalia was also located in the vehicle.

Derek Kley 29, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (other drugs), drug-impaired driving, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 27.

Collision

In an earlier incident around 3 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a van being driven in an aggressive manner in the area of Parkhill and Monaghan roads. While officers were searching for the suspect vehicle, police received additional calls about a collision involving the same van in the area of George and Prince streets.

Officers located the driver and determined he was impaired. No one was injured in the collision.

Donald Brockwell, 27, of Hiawatha First Nation, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 26.

