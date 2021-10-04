Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pair of drug-impaired driving arrests over weekend in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 12:32 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, officers responded to two drug-impaired driving incidents over the weekend. Peterborough Police Service

Police in Peterborough made a pair of drug-impaired driving arrests over the weekend.

On Saturday around 9 a.m., a Peterborough Police Service officer in the area of Wolfe and Bethune streets was approached by a concerned citizen who reported a driver was “slouched over” in a parked vehicle.

The officer located the vehicle and determined the driver was impaired. Drug paraphernalia was also located in the vehicle.

Read more: Bancroft woman charged with drug-impaired driving in Peterborough, police say

Derek Kley 29, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance (other drugs), drug-impaired driving, failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with a release order other than to attend court.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 27.

Collision

In an earlier incident around 3 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a van being driven in an aggressive manner in the area of Parkhill and Monaghan roads. While officers were searching for the suspect vehicle, police received additional calls about a collision involving the same van in the area of George and Prince streets.

Officers located the driver and determined he was impaired. No one was injured in the collision.

Donald Brockwell, 27, of Hiawatha First Nation, was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 26.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'A closer look at the Dräger DrugTest 5000' A closer look at the Dräger DrugTest 5000
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagImpaired tagDrug Impaired Driving tagPeterborough impaired tagImpaired by Drug tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers