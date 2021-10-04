Vernon street cordoned off as RCMP summons explosive disposal unit

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon street has been cordoned off as RCMP investigate a suspicious object found late Sunday.

RCMP say a suspicious item was reported in an alleyway in the 3400-block of 32nd Street in Vernon on Oct. 3 just after 9 p.m.

Mounties, who were not immediately able to determine the nature of the object, cordoned off the area and contacted the BC RCMP explosive disposal unit (EDU) for assistance.

“The area will remain cordoned off until officers with the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit, have safely examined, and dealt with the item if necessary,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, in a press release.

“We are urging members of the public to avoid the area as we await the arrival of our EDU Team at the scene later this morning,” he said in the release, issued Monday.