SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver sees 70% spike in nuisance graffiti reports to 311 during COVID-19 pandemic

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Graffiti city: Vancouver sees huge spike in tagging during COVID' Graffiti city: Vancouver sees huge spike in tagging during COVID
The city of Vancouver is dealing with a massive spike in graffiti vandalism since the pandemic began. Kristen Robinson has more on the problem paint and why merchants say they're paying the price - while taggers often face no punishment for their unsolicited criminal undertakings.

The City of Vancouver has seen a massive spike in graffiti vandalism since the COVID-19 pandemic began and merchants say they’re paying the price – while taggers often face no punishment for their unsolicited criminal scribbling.

Click to play video: 'Camera-loving vandal caught on surveillance video in Vancouver' Camera-loving vandal caught on surveillance video in Vancouver
Camera-loving vandal caught on surveillance video in Vancouver – May 3, 2021

“It’s everywhere,” business owner Joe Chaput told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Inside les amis du FROMAGE, Chaput sells premium Camembert, Cambozola, Chevre, Cheddar and Charcuterie. Outside, he’s dealing with a different kind of cheese.

“All of sudden you come back to work on Monday morning – there’s tags on your garage door, on the front of the building,” he said.

“It’s frustrating.”

The constant defacement is keeping the city’s graffiti removal contractor busy.

Goodbye Graffiti logged 149,837 nuisance tagging reports during patrols of city-owned property in 2020, a 41 per cent increase over the 106,383 incidents reported in 2019.

Among them were 1,231 reports of racist graffiti, up 55 per cent from 793 reports in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus: Vancouver’s Chinatown hit with more racist graffiti

Nuisance graffiti reports to 311 for city, private and third-party property also soared by 70 per cent – from 3,421 calls in 2019 to 5,806 in 2020.

“We’ve seen a 100 per cent increase on graffiti,” said Mount Pleasant BIA executive director Neil Wyles.

Nothing appears to be sacred in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, where even artist’s murals are being tagged.

The local BIA said it’s currently spending upwards of $8,000 per month to paint over the mischief – more than double what it did prior to the pandemic – while the taggers don’t face any consequences.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Warrant issued for suspect in 2020 Vancouver anti-Asian graffiti attack' Warrant issued for suspect in 2020 Vancouver anti-Asian graffiti attack
Warrant issued for suspect in 2020 Vancouver anti-Asian graffiti attack – Apr 7, 2021

“All of the costs and punishment are falling onto the property owners or the business owners,” Wyles told Global News.

Chaput said he was fined $500 for having tagged trash bins.

Under Vancouver’s Graffiti By-Law, property owners can be billed for the cost of removal if they don’t get rid of the vandalism that lands on their turf.

If owners are served a notice from the city, graffiti must be removed within 10 days. Any tagging that remains after being reported may be cleaned up at the expense of the property owner.

Read more: Camera-loving vandal caught on surveillance video by Vancouver business tagged with graffiti

The minimum fine and penalty for anyone caught doing unauthorized graffiti is $500 for each offence.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’d love to see somebody get a fine for doing it, somebody get caught,” Wyles said.

“That just never happens.”

Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung understands the frustration but encourages business owners to always report graffiti so police can track the most prolific taggers.

“They’re now scaling buildings and tagging you know near roofs or at three or four storeys and that can be very difficult to remove,” Kirby-Yung told Global News Sunday.

“There may be an opportunity for the city to provide support on some of those really difficult to remove areas.”

In July, the Vancouver council approved $500,000 in graffiti grants to help 22 Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) remove the growing stain on the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Property owners and tenants can also request up to two free gallons of exterior paint from the city per year to clean up graffiti.

“When it just sits there for long periods of time, it just sends this message that there’s no civic pride,” Chaput said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagGraffiti tagracist graffiti tagtagging tagVancouver vandalism tagcovid graffiti tagGraffiti Spike tagGraffiti Vandals taggraffiti fines taggraffiti vancouver tagvancouver graffiti tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers