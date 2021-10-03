Trevor Harris set to return Friday when the Edmonton Elks visit Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks returned to the field on Sunday as they held a short walkthrough at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks last played on Tuesday in Ottawa losing 34-24 to the Redblacks, the Elks’ third straight loss to see a 2-2 record after Labour Day now falls to 2-5 and last place in the Western Division and last overall in the CFL.

One boost the Elks will receive on Friday in Winnipeg is the apparent return of quarterback Trevor Harris, who led the first team offence in Sunday’s short practice session.

Will Harris start against the 7-1 Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night? Head coach Jamie Elizondo gave a strong lean towards the affirmative when asked if his number one quarterback is healthy enough.

“Yes, he is, “Elizondo said. “And that’s a plus.”

Harris has missed the last two games after suffering a neck injury during the Labour Day rematch game against the Calgary Stampeders. He was placed on the team’s six-game injured list two days before the Elks faced the Bombers at home on Sept. 18.

Harris was pulled off the six-game list on Sept. 25 but was a healthy scratch in the Elks’ loss to the Redblacks as backup Taylor Cornelius started his second straight game.

Harris has his sights set on a return this Friday in Winnipeg.

“I hope so, but that’s always up to the coaches., so I’ll do my part, do what I can to be available and get ready to rock,” he said.

“I’ve been healthy. I felt good last week, and I feel better this week, so I feel ready to rock, to get the second half of the season going and go on this run.”

Harris is currently fifth in the CFL in passing with 1,481 yards. He’s thrown for six touchdown passes and five interceptions.

The task of making the post-season will be a daunting one for the Elks, who, in their last seven games, face the Bombers twice, the Saskatchewan Roughriders twice, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Toronto Argonauts and the B.C. Lions.

Their final three games will be played over seven days.

The second half of the 2021 CFL season begins this Friday for the Elks as they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 5 p.m. The opening kick-off from IG Field in Winnipeg will be at 6:30 p.m.