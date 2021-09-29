Edmonton Elks say GM medically exempt from team’s COVID-19 vaccine policy

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks say general manager Brock Sunderland is medically exempt from a team policy requiring staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The club issued a statement Wednesday saying the exemption was granted following consultations with multiple physicians.

It did not offer any details on Sunderland’s health.

The statement says every member of the Elks “remains committed to following public health best practices and adhering to the CFL’s strict protocols” for players, coaches and support staff.

Thirteen Edmonton players tested positive for COVID-19 in August, forcing the team into isolation and leading the league to postpone a game against the Argonauts in Toronto.

The Elks (2-5) fell 34-24 to the Ottawa Redblacks on Tuesday and aren’t scheduled to play again until Oct. 8, when they visit Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers.