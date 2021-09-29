Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Elks say GM medically exempt from team’s COVID-19 vaccine policy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2021 8:50 pm
A 2019 file photo of Edmonton Elks GM Brock Sunderland. View image in full screen
A 2019 file photo of Edmonton Elks GM Brock Sunderland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Edmonton Elks say general manager Brock Sunderland is medically exempt from a team policy requiring staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The club issued a statement Wednesday saying the exemption was granted following consultations with multiple physicians.

It did not offer any details on Sunderland’s health.

READ MORE: Edmonton Elks release player after breach of COVID-19 protocols, report no new cases 

The statement says every member of the Elks “remains committed to following public health best practices and adhering to the CFL’s strict protocols” for players, coaches and support staff.

Thirteen Edmonton players tested positive for COVID-19 in August, forcing the team into isolation and leading the league to postpone a game against the Argonauts in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '14 Edmonton Elks players test positive for COVID-19, in-person activities suspended until September' 14 Edmonton Elks players test positive for COVID-19, in-person activities suspended until September

READ MORE: Redblacks snap 5-game losing streak with Tuesday night win over Edmonton Elks 

The Elks (2-5) fell 34-24 to the Ottawa Redblacks on Tuesday and aren’t scheduled to play again until Oct. 8, when they visit Winnipeg to take on the Blue Bombers.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagEdmonton sports tagCFL tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagFootball tagEdmonton Elks tagCanadian Football League tagCanadian Football tagBrock Sunderland tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers