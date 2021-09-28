Redblacks snap five game losing streak with Tuesday night win over Edmonton Elks

Send this page to someone via email

Caleb Evans threw three touchdown passes in his CFL and professional debut Tuesday to help the Ottawa Redblacks defeat the Edmonton Elks 34-24.

Evans completed 15-of-22 passes for 191 yards and also rushed for 59 yards. The 21-year-old hadn’t started a game since 2019 when he was playing college football at Louisiana-Monroe.

LISTEN BELOW: Elks head coach Jaime Elizondo on Tuesday night loss to the Ottawa Redblacks

His seven-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stafford gave the Redblacks a 34-14 lead five minutes into the fourth quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

The win snapped an 11-game home losing streak for the Redblacks (2-5).

Taylor Cornelius made just his second CFL start Tuesday and went 22 for 31 for 334 yards, although 129 of those came on two completions in a losing effort for the Elks. He had three touchdown passes including an eight-yard shovel pass to Shai Ross with under three minutes to play.

Cornelius also threw two interceptions, one in the end zone and the other with the Elks driving in the final two minutes. The Elks (2-5) have lost three straight games.