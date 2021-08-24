Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 24 2021 8:50pm
01:44

11 Edmonton Elks players have now tested positive for COVID-19

The Edmonton Elks confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in their locker room Tuesday, pushing up the number of positive players to 11. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports.

