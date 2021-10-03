Menu

Traffic

1 dead after crash on Highway 401, westbound closed south of London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 3, 2021 3:24 pm
Police say once person was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP says a person has died and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 401.

Police say around 10:43 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded to westbound Highway 401 at Colonel Talbot Road to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a transport truck.

Once person was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Londoner charged, 2nd suspect wanted in assault on Hwy 401: Oxford OPP

Police say the transport truck operator was not injured.

OPP have closed down westbound Highway 401 between Colonel Talbot Road and Wonderland Road.

It’s set to be closed for another four hours, or until around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses of the crash and those with dash-cam footage are asked to call the Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

